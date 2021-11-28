LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Saturday night's football rivalry game against Kentucky was heavier for Louisville coach Scott Satterfield than anyone knew. He and his family learned before the game that the coach's father had passed away in North Carolina after a long illness.
Few details are available, but a university spokesman confirmed the death Sunday morning.
Satterfield did not make reference to it in any way in his postgame comments following Louisville's 52-21 loss.
Freddie Satterfield struck out on his own at age 32, leaving a job at IBM to start a family paving business, at which he worked for more than four decades in the Durham, N.C., area.
The program acknowledged Satterfield's loss in a Twitter post this afternoon.
Thoughts and prayers with Coach Satt and his entire family following the passing of his father 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/GvY0BHan0X— Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) November 28, 2021
This story will be updated as more details become available.
