LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the last day of school for JCPS and the first day for graduations, and this year the district plans to hold all ceremonies in-person.
JCPS has nearly 30 high schools, and around 6,000 seniors who have looked forward to walking across the stage and receiving their diplomas.
And even during a pandemic, JCPS plans to make that happen this year.
Here's how the ceremonies will work: graduation ceremonies start May 27, and continue through May 30, and will all be held outside on the schools' football fields. June 1 is the backup date in case it rains.
The ceremonies will have limited capacity -- students were given a certain amount of tickets to hand out to friends and family. Some schools may have up to five ceremonies for one class in order to keep the crowd size smaller.
Schools without football fields will have ceremonies at other schools that do.
JCPS wasn't able to have proms for the seniors this year, so the district wanted to make sure seniors were celebrated in-person for graduation, something they couldn't do last year.
That's why some schools are finding ways to celebrate the class of 2020 at this year's graduation.
JCPS plans to stream all of the ceremonies online for friends or family who can't attend in-person.
