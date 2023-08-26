LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The world of science fiction united Saturday in Elizabethtown for all things pop culture.
The annual Comic Book Convention took over the Pritchard Community Center.
ETownCon said it's striving to be Kentucky's best and truest comic con of multiple genres.
Comics, toys, cosplay, horror, sci-fi and fantasy were all on display.
There were more than 100 vendors including comic artists, sci-fi celebrities, and $2,500 in door prizes.
"It's a fun day to come out to come and see your favorite fandom-based superhero, anime characters or any pop culture item you are looking for for your cave or your woman before," Carmine Desanto, event organizer, said.
Some of the guests included former Power Rangers, voice actors, and the Ghostbusters of Kentucky.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.