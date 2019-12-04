LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott County, Indiana, will hire a therapist to help jail inmates struggling with drug addiction.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said it will pay for the position with a $60,000 grant from Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.
The therapist will come to the jail to set up and teach classes for the office’s Jail Chemical Addiction Program, which offers intensive therapy for people struggling with drug addiction.
Hill said the grant will help inmates overcome addictions and ease their way back into life after incarceration.
"We hold people accountable for their criminal behavior,” Hill said. “But for those who qualify for the program, we offer them an opportunity to clean themselves up and become better productive citizens."
