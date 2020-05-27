SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of cars filled the parking lot of the First Christian Church in Scottsburg on Wednesday for the delivery of 550 boxes of free food.
It’s part of the USDA’s new Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which is being funded by the CARES Act. Many farmers are struggling to sell their products across the country, and this program aims to help farmers and families in need while not wasting any product.
“This here helps the American farmers by the USDA purchasing it from them,” Scott County Commissioners President Bob Tobias said. “And then it’s being distributed out to people in need. So it’s a win-win situation in my opinion. It’s a great thing.”
Tobias sent in the application weeks ago. The county was approved for two deliveries per week from McFarling Foods, a food distribution company based out of Indianapolis.
“We’re a low- to moderate-income county,” Tobias said. “So I think that was one of the reasons we were so fortunate enough to be accepted. This program runs through Dec. 31 of this year. And we are hoping to receive two truckloads a week.”
Wednesday was the very first deliver in Scottsburg. Cars lined up before 11:30 a.m., waiting for the delivery. The truck was scheduled to arrive by noon, but it was delayed in traffic outside Indianapolis and arrived around 1:30 p.m.
The Scottsburg delivery will be every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of First Christian Church, located at 750 S. Gardner St. The Austin delivery will be every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the Austin Firehouse, located at 90 W. Morgan St.
The food is meant for Scott County residents, but that is the only qualification. Tobias hopes the food delivery will provide a sense of security for families in need.
“For anyone body that has a need, please come out,” he said. “And that’s what it’s here for. We want to make sure it gets distributed and into the hands of the people that need it.”
In each 50-pound box of food, there is an assortment of milk, cheese, fruit and vegetables, along with pre-cooked chicken nuggets, pulled BBQ pork and bacon.
