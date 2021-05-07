LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Scott County Sheriff's Office is selling seized and abandoned items from its criminal evidence room.
The department is holding an auction on May 22 at 10 a.m. at the Mid-America Science Park in Scottsburg.
The auction is set to include 190 guns that have been "confiscated, found or turned in," according to the department. There will also be ammunition, knives and jewelry up for grabs.
The auction will also include other items including video games, a push mower, a chainsaw and a Fender Stratocaster guitar.
All items have been checked for their owners and are now property of Scott County, the department said.
All proceeds will go to the sheriff's office auction fund, which is used to make repairs and buy cars and equipment.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.