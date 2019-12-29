LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Scottsburg City police officer was arrested Sunday, charged with domestic battery.
Indiana State Police were contacted Sunday around noon on a reported battery that happened early that morning at a home in Lexington, Indiana, the department said in a news release.
Troopers interviewed the female victim before interviewing the suspect, Shane Gibson, 33, at the Scottsburg City Police Department where Gibson is employed as a patrol officer, according to ISP.
Gibson was off-duty and not in uniform a the time of the alleged battery and interview that followed.
ISP says Gibson was then arrested on charges of criminal confinement and domestic battery. He was transported to the Washington County Jail without incident.
