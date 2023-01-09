LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been more than five months since 60-year-old Vanessa Baker went missing from the Lost Creek Community in Breathitt County in Eastern Kentucky during the flooding in summer 2022.
On Saturday, nearly 200 search and rescue crews gathered to comb about 12 miles of the North Fork of the Kentucky River in search for Baker.
"It's hanging over our heads, you know? We don't feel like our job is done until everybody's accounted for," said Trooper Matt Gayheart of the Kentucky State Police. "It's important for us to make sure we exhaust all our resources and try to bring Miss Baker home."
Inside a command post, a crew kept tabs on search teams with GPS positioning. They also used drones to help pinpoint areas of interest based on colors they saw that matched clothes Baker was known to have worn the night of the flood. On the ground, crews shifted through debris on both sides of the Kentucky river.
"We're just taking it a step at a time, taking our time, being methodical. We don't want to miss anything, so really trying to take our time and make sure we cover every piece of ground that we need to," Gayheart said.
Despite the crews' best efforts, Baker wasn't found.
"When this whole thing started the work began with over 1,000 missing people and it's gone to one now...that's significant, however our work is not done. We need to continue to search until we find what we are looking for."
