MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) - One of the most beloved rehabilitated animals in the Kentuckiana area has died.
"Justin Beaver" – affectionately known as “JB” died Monday from a bacterial infection.
JB was raised by Brigette Brouillard and Second Chances Wildlife Center since he was a baby more than four years ago.
Second Chances often posted videos of JB growing up and he quickly became one of the most popular videos on the Dodo YouTube channel – many of his videos have millions of views.
“The attention we have received from JB’s videos has really been shockingly crazy,” said Brouillard.
So much attention in fact, Peter Gros from Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom recently paid a visit for a new web series called “Saving the Wild” which will feature JB.
“That was very exciting because when I grew up it only had four channels. If I wanted to watch an animal program it was mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom,” said Brouillard.
Brouillard hopes the series along with the Dodo YouTube channel will continue to share the importance of animal rehabilitation – and the dozens of others she and her volunteers care for.
“If we can get people to appreciate and love one particular animal or a lot of our education animals we are able to make a greater impact on our environment,” said Brouillard.
Broulliard says early on she knew JB would not be able to survive on his own, so Second Chances built him his own enclosure complete with a pond and waterfall.
She’s honored Gros and show producers reached out and even though JB has since passed, he will continue to put smiles on the faces of his fans around the world.
The episode of “Saving the Wild” featuring JB will debut Wednesday on the Dodo’s YouTube channel.
