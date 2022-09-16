LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stonestreet Elementary School had increased security Friday morning after an incident near the school.
Rumors circulated quickly on social media, but, according to a letter sent home to families, the incident involved a domestic incident between two adults that happened off school grounds.
The letter from Principal Donnie Boemker said one of the adults ran to the school for help as students were arriving to school. The other person. believed to be involved in the domestic incident. was on the sidewalk outside the building. When staff approached asking questions, the person left.
Boemker said the security level at the school was raised temporarily. Police remained on campus Friday morning as part of the investigation of what happened off school grounds.
"I want to assure you that your students are not in any danger and there was never any threat." Boemker wrote. "Out of an abundance of caution, School Safety Personnel will be on-site at dismissal today."
Here is the text of the letter provided to WDRB by Jefferson County Public Schools:
September 16, 2022
Dear Stonestreet Family,
I wanted to inform you of an incident that occurred at your student’s school today. I always want to keep the lines of communication open with our families to make sure you have the most accurate information and dispel any rumors that you may have heard.
This morning, there was a domestic incident involving two adults. An individual, who came to the school for assistance, is being evaluated following a situation that occurred off school grounds. Another individual, believed to be involved, was on the sidewalk outside the building during drop-off this morning. When school staff approached the individual and asked why they were there, the individual left the area.
As this incident occurred while students were arriving at school, we temporarily increased our security level. At this time, police are still on campus investigating the incident that happened off school grounds.
I want to assure you that your students are not in any danger and there was never any threat. Out of an abundance of caution, School Safety Personnel will be on-site at dismissal today.
We appreciate you entrusting your student with us at Stonestreet. We’re doing everything in our power to provide a safe, welcoming environment for your student’s learning.
If you have any questions, please feel free to call me.
Sincerely,
Donnie Boemker, Principal
