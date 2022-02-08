LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six JCPS schools are on heightened security Tuesday after receiving threats on social media, according to the district.
The precautionary measures were taken at Butler Traditional High School, Doss High School, Fern Creek High School, Marion C. Moore School, Newburg Middle School and Stuart Academy based on a threatening social media post Monday.
Principals at the schools informed families in letters Tuesday that they had increased their security levels and requested more security personnel after notifying police and district security of the threat.
"The increased security level calls for increased monitoring at our doorways and minimizes movement in our hallways," the letters, provided by JCPS, say. "It will not impact the learning going on in our classrooms."
