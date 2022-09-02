SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Officials in Sellersburg hope a massive project under construction that will connect Highway 60 to Highway 311 helps the town realize its vision of attracting people to visit, work, play and live.
Camp Run Parkway, right off of Highway 60, has been called the "road to nowhere." But now, it's on its way to becoming a road to better places.
American Way, which is the name of the new road that will connect Highway 60 and Highway 311, features the newly paved road, sidewalks and a large roundabout at the turn. It's a $4.5 million project that's funded by a private donor.
While the road appears close to being finished, it won't completely open until the Indiana Department of Transportation installs a $2.4 million stoplight at the entrance of American Way at Highway 60.
"A lot of people are going to try to think that this is going to be a cut through," Sellersburg Town Council President Brad Amos said. "It's not necessarily our desire. Our desires are for people who want to come in here and shop and work and enjoy their family times."
Due to Sellersburg's lack of a main street area, the town created American Way with intentions of it becoming a town center district.
"This will be the area we expect people to come to if they want to walk with their kids, if they want to bicycle through here, if they want to come in and visit boutiques or small businesses along the way," Councilman Terry Langford said.
Visions for the area include boutiques, shops, restaurants and other small businesses.
"We don't want a bulging business industrial back in here," Langford said. "We want to keep it down. We want a Main Street USA-type feel."
Town officials expect the road to open sometime next spring, and they believe businesses will follow soon after.
The project is keeping up with its town's growth.
"I think, at the end of the day, everybody will see the exciting things we have in mind," Amos said.
