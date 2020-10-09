SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stopped in Bullitt County Friday morning to tout his federal CARES Act.
Sen. McConnell visited Bullitt County EMS in Shepherdsville to thank first responders and talk about the impact of the legislation. About $3 billion in coronavirus relief has gone to Kentucky governments and healthcare providers.
Bullitt County EMS says it's used some of the money to upgrade and buy new equipment, including several stretchers and a new training mannequin.
They're also distributing hand sanitizer for first responders and businesses.
Sen. McConnell says one last rescue package is in the works that would include liability protection, and more money for healthcare providers and schools -- but he doesn't hold out hope that it will be passed until after the election.
"I just think the situation is kind of murky," McConnell said. "And I think the murkiness is a result of the proximity to the election, and everybody kind of trying to elbow for political advantage. I'd like to see us rise above that like we did back in March or April, but I think that's unlikely in the next three weeks."
McConnell says he last saw President Trump in August, but he talks to him almost every day.
Democratic challenger Amy McGrath is calling for McConnell to get tested for COVID-19.
