LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home in the Highlands area of Louisville was vandalized overnight.
Messages were written on the front of the home in red and white spray paint. The words "Weres my money" were spray painted on the front door along with other messages along the front porch. That is in reference to the $2,000 stimulus check increase that was blocked by the senator.
The rest of McConnell's home appears to be untouched. Police say they do not currently know who is responsible for the damage.
“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not," Senator McConnell said. "This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society. My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home was also damaged overnight by paint and a pig's head was also left at the scene, according to reports.
