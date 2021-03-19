LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul stands by his argument that people who have had COVID-19 or received the vaccine should not have to wear masks.
Sen. Paul appeared at the Galt House Friday morning, the day after he clashed with Dr. Anthony Fauci over the issue of masks. Paul was at the Galt House to honor Christopher 2X and his organization, Game Changers.
Paul entered the Game Changers report on the impact of violence on young people into the congressional record. After the event, Paul explained why he continued to challenge Dr. Fauci's recommendation that people continue to wear masks, even after they have already contracted and recovered from COVID-19, or gotten the shot.
"The point I made to Dr. Fauci yesterday is that there is no study -- in the entire world -- that says that people who have gotten it naturally, or people who have been vaccinated are spreading the disease," Paul said. "If Dr. Fauci comes up with evidence that shows me that some new variant is here, and thousands of people are dying and in the hospital, and our hospitals are overrun with people who have already had it, or have been vaccinated, then we should listen to them."
Paul did get COVID-19 early on in the pandemic, and has not worn a mask in public since then. He says there's no scientific evidence that people with immunity can spread the disease.
Fauci says the COVID-19 variants out there now make it a good idea to wear a mask, for the sake of safety.
Paul does encourage getting the vaccine.
