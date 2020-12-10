LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Senator Rand Paul says there is no evidence that lockdowns are slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
In an interview with WDRB News, Paul criticized Gov. Andy Beshear's coronavirus restrictions, claiming they have done nothing to curb the pandemic.
"There's no evidence that the lockdowns have changed the trajectory at all on this," said Paul.
"This could be the natural course of the disease, which is not his fault. But it also shows that the things he's doing are not slowing it down one iota, but he is crippling the economy."
In an interview with WDRB News on Wednesday, Beshear defended his actions, pointing to six straight days of declining positivity rates.
"The steps we are taking are working," he said. "We are making decisions based on the best public health information that's out there."
But Paul said Beshear's decision to close schools is not based on the best science. He noted that even the nation's infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, now believes schools can be safely reopened.
"I'm glad that [Fauci] finally agrees that schools should be open. But now we have to get people like Gov. Beshear, who is so anti-science, they are unwilling to look at the data that even the skeptics like Dr. Fauci have finally agreed that schools can and should be open," said Paul.
Beshear said he is working on a plan to safely reopen schools even in areas with high virus infection rates.
"We know that this can and does spread inside those buildings," said Beshear.
But Paul once again called on state lawmakers to limit the governor's emergency powers.
"Absolutely, it can't come soon enough. We have never lived under the rule of one person," said Paul.
An emergency powers bill is expected early in the 2021 session, but Beshear said the pandemic is proof that the governor must have authority to act.
"If you don't act and act swiftly, people die," he said.
Paul and Beshear do agree on one thing -- that the vaccine is a game-changer.
"We should be saying, 'Get in line for the vaccine.' And we should be doing everything we can to distribute the vaccine," said Paul. "It's the only thing that will ultimately change the trajectory of this disease."
