LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everyone likes to get Valentine's Day cards -- including children staying in the hospital. Now you have the opportunity to make them smile on Valentine's Day.
From Feb. 1 to 10, community members can choose from seven different Valentine's Day cards with encouraging messages on the front and fun children's activities on the back. According to a news release from Norton Healthcare, the cards will be printed out and hand-delivered to patients at random on Feb. 12 at Norton Children's Hospital, the pediatric areas of Norton Women's & Children's Hospital, Norton Children's Medical Center and Novak Center for Children's Health.
To send a Valentine's Day card, CLICK HERE.
"This is our second year to offer a virtual Valentine's Day greeting, and last year the community really stepped up to shower our patients with words of love and encouragement," said Lynnie Meyer, senior vice president and chief development officer for Norton Healthcare. "This year, we are excited to offer an additional opportunity of gifting a 'SendAFriend,' a stuffed animal with a special heart pillow."
Stuffed animals purchased through the SendAFriend Valentine's Day offer will be delivered to patients at random on Feb. 12, along with the Valentine's Day cards.
Ten percent of purchases will be donated to the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation to support patients and staff at Norton Children's Heart Institute, in honor of American Heart Month.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.