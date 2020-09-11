LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several interstate ramps in Louisville will be shut down this weekend for road work.
Crews will be working on the Interstate 64 East ramp to Market Street and the Interstate 64 West ramp to Market Street.
Crews will begin working on the ramp from I-64 West first and plan to switch to the ramp from I-64 East on Saturday afternoon, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials.
The road closures are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday.
The road work is part of a ramp improvement project that impacts multiple ramps in Jefferson County.
