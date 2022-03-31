LOUISVILLLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Several schools in the Jefferson County Public Schools district were affected by power outages Thursday morning, caused by strong winds overnight.
According to Carolyn Callahan, a spokeswoman for the JCPS district, those schools included:
- Wellington Elementary
- Seneca High School
- Goldsmith Elementary
- Binet School
- Kammerer Middle School
- Liberty High School
- Wilder Elementary
Callahan said classes continued to be in session at each of these schools.
"Principals and teachers are working hard to make sure the students have a great last day before spring break," Callahan said, in a statement. "Breakfast was served and lunch will be served as well."
Callahan said messages were sent to parents and families Thursday morning to make them aware of the situation, and hotspots were being created so all of the schools could have phone access.
Louisville recorded winds of more than 50 mph beginning Wednesday after noon and overnight into Thursday.
As of Thursday morning, the Louisville Gas & Electric power outage map reported more than 6,500 customers without power.
