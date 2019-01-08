SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Seymour teenager died Monday when police say he was killed by his own grandmother.
Around 5 p.m. Monday, Seymour Police received a 911 called from a woman saying she was Wanda Huber and that an "accident" had happened at her South Walnut Street home. The woman quickly corrected herself by saying, “well, not an accident. There has been a murder, so I need you to come quickly.”
That is when police say a gunshot was heard, and the call was ended.
Officers arrived to the home and found Huber outside, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Her 15-year old grandson, Simon Huber, was lying near her. Simon had a gunshot wound to the head and was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died.
“I heard a loud noise, but I didn’t know it was a gunshot,” said Jean Hildreth, who has lived next to Huber for more than 40 years. “I thought it sounded like it was coming from outside my dining room. It was, but it was in her backyard.”
Police said Huber raised her grandson, and he was living with her when the incident happened.
Seymour High School Principal Greg Prange made an announcement Monday on the school’s P.A. system to notify students and staff of Simon Huber’s death.
"'Life is too precious' is what I told them," Prange said. "'Take care of each other. Take care of the ones you love and cherish every moment.'"
Grief counselors were at the school Tuesday and will continue to be there as long as they are needed.
The murder-suicide involving a 68-year-old grandmother and 15-year old grandson is something that has shaken the small Seymour Community.
“This is what happens in big cities" Prange said. "This is what happens on the news, and all of a sudden, it happens here to us."
Police say they may never know the motive for what caused the murder suicide.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
