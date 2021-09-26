LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seymour Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sunday morning.
According to police, officers received a report that an individual had been injured at 725 Miller Lane around 6:30 a.m. That's not far from East Tipton Street. Police and EMS found a victim, who died at the scene.
Daniel Lee Baldwin, 62, of Seymour, was arrested and charged with murder, according to police.
Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public, but the investigation remains ongoing.
