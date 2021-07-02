SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelby County High School alumnus is making his way into the music scene with a little help from some big names during the pandemic.
Chad Meers scored work with some of the same people who play alongside Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton for his debut album, "The Man I Am," which was released this week.
"Being from Kentucky and being inspired by Kentucky music, it's such a part of who I am and my musical identity," Meers told WDRB News from his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Meers describes his sound as Americana and alt-country, with lyrics that tell stories. He played his song "The Commonwealth," which he wrote when he was 18 years old.
"So wherever I go, I think to myself: I'm glad to go home to The Commonwealth," he sang.
Meers recorded his first album during the COVID lockdown after quitting his job as a high school Spanish teacher. He decided to pursue his passion full-time.
"I started playing music in church when I was in high school. I picked up a guitar at age 14," he said, recalling how he learned to record songs while working part-time in the church's studio.
Last year, Meers created his own home studio during the pandemic. He went out on a limb and messaged different musicians that he admires — proving you never know who will say yes.
The album features drummer Aaron Sterling (John Mayer, Keith Urban, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles), guitarist Mike Harris (Chris Stapleton, Brent Cobb, Old Crow Medicine Show), keyboardist Billy Justineau (Brothers Osborne, Eric Church), and bassist and fellow Kentuckian JT Cure (Chris Stapleton).
"Reaching out through social media, I think they were kinda eager to play music, and I was maybe one of the first ones to reach out to them during (the pandemic)," said Meers.
But no matter where his career takes him next, "Kentucky is always home," he said. "I grew up in Kentucky and it's a special place for me. No matter where I go, I'm happy to call Kentucky home."
Chad Meers' album is called "The Man I Am." You can stream it on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon. He's on Facebook and Instagram @chadmeersmusic.
