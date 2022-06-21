LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The leading causes of death for men are heart disease and cancer, according to the CDC.
Worldwide, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men. On Saturday, UofL Health - Shelbyville Hospital will be hosting its 20th annual men's health fair.
At the health fair, there'll be free screenings for prostate cancer, cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure. There will also be stroke risk assessments, COVID vaccines, vision, dental screenings and sleep apnea assessments.
A physical therapist from Frazier Rehab Institute in Springhurst will also be in attendance. The health fair runs from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
To register, call 502-647-4300. For more information, click here.
