LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man died in Oldham County after a tragic accident involving a lawn mower.
According to Maj. Neil Johnson of the Oldham County Police Department, the incident took place just before 3 p.m. Thursday, April 18.
Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Cardinal Harbour Drive, near North Rose Island Road, in Prospect, to assist EMS.
Authorities say 46-year-old Alejandro Avila, an employee of Al's Complete Lawn Care, had been mowing the property.
Police say Avila, "appeared to have lost control of the mower, entered the corner of the lake, where according to witnesses, he [was] located a short time later with the mower on top of him, flipped over in the lake."
According to a news release, witnesses pulled the mower off of him, got him out of the water and began administering CPR.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
