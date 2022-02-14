LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Shelbyville parents have been arrested after police say their 4-month-old suffered a fatal head injury while in their care.
According to court documents, 32-year-old Joshua Stepp and 27-year-old Kristen Murphy were taken into custody by the Shelbyville Police Department Friday evening.
Police say that on Wednesday afternoon, 911 dispatchers received a call about a 4-month-old boy who wasn't breathing.
The boy had suffered a severe head injury, which led to his death, according to court documents.
Police say they conducted an investigation, both at the hospital and the home where the boy was injured. According to arrest reports, Stepp and Murphy, the boy's biological parents, were taking care of him at the time he received the injury.
The reports do not provide any information about how the child received the head injury.
Both parents have been charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under. They are currently being housed in the Shelby County Detention Center.
The child has not yet been publicly identified.
