LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The brother of a Bullitt County man who was shot to death after thieves stole his trailer was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting one of the suspects accused in the killing.
According to court documents, 44-year-old Stanley Watts was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Monday morning. His attorney, Rob Eggert, said he turned himself in.
Police said he's responsible for the shooting of 22-year-old Bradlee Simmons near the intersection of Southside Drive and Strawberry Lane in south Louisville last week.
According to authorities, Simmons had been on the run for the murder of Kevin Watts, Stanley's brother.
Police said Kevin Watts was murdered around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, near the intersection of Woodsdale Road and Cedar Grove Road in Bullitt County. According to authorities, Simmons and 38-year-old Richard Reno were driving a white pickup truck when they stole a trailer belonging to Kevin Watts.
According to court documents, Kevin Watts tried to follow Reno and Simmons as they drove away and ended up being involved in a crash with their truck. At that point, one of the suspects shot Kevin Watts in the upper left leg, according to police. He died at the scene from his injuries.
Police arrested Reno on Monday, Jan. 31, but Simmons was still on the run Wednesday, Feb. 2, when he was allegedly shot by Stanley Watts.
According to court documents, Stanley Watts spotted Simmons in the parking lot of Pic-Pac. At that point, police said Stanley Watts pulled a gun and fired at Simmons at least four times, hitting him once in the leg, before fleeing the scene.
After the shooting, Simmons was arrested by police and charged with murder and robbery for Kevin Watts' death. He was also transported to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound to his leg. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said they were able to identify Stanley Watts as the shooter. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and according to his attorney, he turned himself in Monday morning. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
He's charged with attempted murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. In his mugshot, Stanley Watts appears to be wearing a T-shirt with his brother's picture on the front.
Shortly after his brother's murder, Stanley Watts spoke to WDRB News and blasted his brother's killers.
"My brother's a warrior," Stanley Watts said. "He died like a man. He was defending his family and his property. And to me, you know, some coward shot my brother and left him to die here. And all over a trailer and a car."
Stanley Watts is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.
In a statement, Eggert, his attorney, said, "I would hope the system would look at this case with understanding and forbearance."
