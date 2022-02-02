LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second suspect accused of shooting a Bullitt County man to death after stealing his trailer is in custody after authorities say he himself was shot.
According to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Bradlee Simmons was arrested Tuesday in Louisville, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was wanted in connection with the murder of Kevin Watts, of Bullitt County.
In a news release, the sheriff's office says that on Tuesday, they learned that Simmons was in the area of Southside Court and Southside Drive, in Louisville's Southland Park neighborhood.
As a detective was in route to arrest Simmons, Louisville Metro Police were called to the same area, in a parking lot near the intersection of Southside Drive and Strawberry Lane on a report of a shooting.
When authorities arrived, they discovered that Simmons was the shooting victim.
According to the news release, Simmons is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries, but afterward will be taken to the Bullitt County Detention Center where he will face charges of murder and robbery for Watts' killing.
He is the second suspect to be arrested for Watts' death. The first suspect, 38-year-old Richard Reno, was taken into custody earlier this week.
Police say Watts was murdered at about 3:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22. near the intersection of Woodsdale Road, near Cedar Grove Road. According to authorities, Simmons and Reno, were driving a white pickup truck when they stole a trailer belonging to Watts.
Watts' family said the trailer contained a race car Kevin built with his two sons, ages 13 and 14.
According to court documents, Watts tried to follow Reno and Simmons as they drove away and ended up being involved in a crash with their truck. At that point, one of the suspect shot Watts in the upper left leg, according to police. He died at the scene from his injuries.
Both Reno and Simmons fled the scene, but police said they found Simmons' cell phone.
Police executed a search warrant on the phone and allegedly found conversations between Reno and Simmons earlier in the day in which they talked about stealing a trailer. According to court documents, police were also able to get images that Reno sent of his injuries and a message indicating that he "totaled the truck."
A warrant was issued for Reno's arrest on Friday, Jan. 28, and he was arrested Monday evening. He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Police said the truck Reno was driving was stolen out of Casey County on Jan. 17, and the tag on the truck was registered to another vehicle stolen from southern Jefferson County. Police believe the two suspects have committed crimes in at least five counties.
