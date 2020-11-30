SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville City Council members have "no confidence" in the city's mayor, Curtis Hockenbury, who said he'll extend an olive branch to the council members.
Last week, five out of the six council members signed a letter of no confidence and delivered it to Hockenbury. Councilwoman Bonnie Enlow said Hockenbury's leadership leaves a lot to be desired. She said he hasn't been working a 40-hour week, he's generated complaints from city employees, and he's held the city back.
Those critiques and more were spelled out in the letter, which was given to Hockenbury during a council meeting last week.
"We just needed to get the message out to the public that the mayor's not doing everything that he needs to be doing, and we thought that this would be maybe a way to get him to pay attention," Enlow said.
Hockenbury, on the other hand, said he's sorry he's lost council's confidence but said the city is booming despite the disagreement he said is spurred by politics. The mayor believes he's become the target of a council he says is trying to do his job, despite functions defined by Kentucky Revised Statutes.
“You can’t have seven mayors," he said.
Enlow said, however, council has a right and duty to ask tough questions of the mayor.
Hockenbury said while he doesn't always work 40 hours a week, some weeks he works more. Ultimately, he said he regulates his time to avoid micro-managing his department heads.
Both sides do agree that they'd like cooler heads to prevail.
