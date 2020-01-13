LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shepherdsville City Council passed a resolution Monday night declaring the city a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
While the resolution holds no legal weight, it serves as an expression of opinion and council members believe it is important to have on record. Council members said they wanted to send a message to the federal government.
The resolution states, "The council is concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing upon the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms."
"Any kind of comfort we can give them, the values, maybe its a quality of life issue they are thinking of, we just try to address some of those concerns," Shepherdsville Mayor Curtis Hockenbury said.
Other cities and counties across the state have passed or are considering passing similar resolutions.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.