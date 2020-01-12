SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A movement to create Second Amendment "sanctuaries" continues to sweep across the commonwealth. It started with counties, but now local cities are also jumping on board.
"I've always carried a gun for the majority of my adult life and I don't want that taken away from me," Bonnie Enlow said.
That's why she's pushing to make Shepherdsville a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
"It's important to us to keep our protection, protect our families, our loved ones," Enlow said.
Enlow is a city council member. She's introducing a resolution at Monday's council meeting.
The resolution says "the council is concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing upon the rights of citizens ... to keep and bear arms."
"We were guaranteed that Second Amendment and we're afraid that the politicians are going to get in there and change this and so we're standing up as citizens now saying 'no'... we're not going to take our Second Amendment away from us," Enlow said.
A resolution is legally defined as a formal expression of opinion, not an ordinance or a law, and it can't be enforced as one.
"No, it's not a law, but we need to show the federal government that we're united and that we're going to stand up and fight for our rights," Enlow said.
Enlow says it will also be important to take steps to clear up any confusion about what the resolution means.
"Us getting out and talking to people and explaining it, getting more people to explain it, holding meetings and holding rallies, whatever we need to do," she said.
She's also willing to hear feedback from residents at the meeting, including comments from people who may oppose the resolution.
"There's a notebook in the back they can sign up to speak and they'll be given a chance to come up and say how they feel."
The city council meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
