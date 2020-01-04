CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) — At Openrange Gun Range in Crestwood, signatures are racking up on a petition to protect the amendment Barry Laws' business depends on.
"The goal is to have the Second Amendment respected as the law of the land," he said.
Laws is worried because of what's happening in Virginia, where the legislature is considering a series of gun control laws. Also on his mind, who's now governor of Kentucky — Andy Beshear, a Democrat.
"Even if (Republican Matt Bevin) or whoever was in office, it would still make us think, 'We better prepare for the future,'" he said.
His idea of preparing for the future is a resolution that would make Oldham County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
"Part of the goal is that when the elections come — let's say 10 years from now, 15 years from now — they see this and go, 'Hey, there's a lot of people that really want these rights in place, so maybe we better now have a platform that says let's go after some Second Amendment rights,'" Laws said.
The trend is sweeping the state. According to a post to the new Facebook group called Kentucky United, almost all of the state's counties are considering or have already passed the measure, though wording of the resolution varies from county to county.
In Nelson County, Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa gave his support to the idea in a Friday post but said it could confuse some people that the measure supersedes state law.
Back in Oldham County, Laws said leaders are still ironing out details, but one draft states the county's opposition to gun control proposals in Kentucky and would require county employees to ignore any future state laws that ban certain firearms.
Kentucky Sen. Gerald Neal, a Democrat from Louisville, took issue with that draft and said many of the bills, like his, are common sense measures that could save lives. His bill would make it a crime to unlawfully store a gun.
