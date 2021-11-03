SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville business was damaged after a man shot at it — all while an employee was inside.
It happened on three different occasions, the latest was over the weekend around 1 a.m. Saturday at The Washboard laundromat on Highway 44 West.
“It was loud. Very, very loud,” said Lisa Phelps, who was inside when the shooting happened. “I just couldn't believe it. It makes no sense.”
The outside windows riddled with holes — some of which were still damaged from two other incidents that happened a week earlier that also shattered a door window. Police believe it was the same person firing the shots in all three instances.
Surveillance video shows a man running through the parking lot holding what appears to be a short-barrel rifle, but Shepherdsville Police have since identified the weapon as a high-powered BB gun.
Stephen Strong, who owns The Washboard, said he’s offering $1,000 cash to anyone who can help police make an arrest and conviction.
“It's not money I have that's free to throw around," Strong said. "But this person needs to be caught before I can even put windows in and feel comfortable putting them in. Something's got to be done."
It’s a brazen crime Shepherdsville Police are closely following, especially since the charges — including criminal mischief — are Class D felonies.
"We're looking at a wanton endangerment charge for those people. They could have been injured severely or even killed so we are going to take this absolutely 100% serious,” said Shepherdsville Police Detective Casey Clark.
If caught, the man faces up to 10 years in prison.
“It's scary. To think, you know, somebody would just do that randomly,” said Phelps.
If you have any information about this crime, call the Shepherdsville Police Department at (502) 921-1000.
