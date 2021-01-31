SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homelessness in Bullitt county has been on the rise and so has crime in the area, according to area law enforcement.
Now a local group is trying harder than ever to get that turned around given that the county has no other options.
As the winter gets colder, Perry Cooke and his Mark 12 Ministries become more important to those who don't have a place to sleep at night in Shepherdsville.
"I really feel like if we can get behind this as a county, this is something that in the next couple generations that we can eliminate," said Cooke.
Businesses in Shepherdsville have seen an increase in crime and many are concerned it has to do with an increase in the homeless population. The county doesn't have a homeless shelter so the ministry teamed up with Mercy Hill Church to offer a place to sleep.
However, restrictions implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.
"We were too small in the church to safely have social distancing and meet all the requirements," Cooke said.
Two weeks ago military tents were donated for the area's homeless to sleep on nights where the temps are below 35 degrees.
"As an outsider/stranger -- however you want to look at it -- this is the heart of Shepherdsville. That's compassion, right there. That's people that care about people," said Warren Lawrence who has been homeless for eight years.
Shepherdsville Police are aware of the increase in the homeless community and the rise in crime but know it will be a difficult issue to tackle.
"It's great to help, it's great to bring people in to feed them and do what we can but what are they going to do 12, 14, 16 hours out of the day if you are helping them at night?" said Shepherdsville Chief Rick McCubbin.
That's what local volunteers are trying to figure out. Some of those being helped by Mark 12 Ministries do have day jobs, but Cooke said the majority suffer from mental illness or drug addiction. The nearest shelter is 25 miles away.
"We're too large of a county to not have anything," Cooke said.
Cooke and McCubbin are calling on city and county officials to address the issue before it gets worse. Mark 12 Ministries is eyeing a building to start a possible shelter to address the needs of those like Lawrence.
"It only takes the blink of an eye to be homeless. Trust me when I say this to you or anyone listening. The blink of an eye," Lawrence said.
Mark 12 Ministries said if all goes as planned Bullitt County's first homeless shelter could be opened by June or July.
