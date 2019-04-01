NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Inspections of the Sherman Minton Bridge are now underway.
Several lanes on the bridge will close as the inspections continue. During the day, one lane will close in each direction. Overnight two lanes will close headed east toward Louisville.
The daytime eastbound closures are scheduled to start around 9 a.m. most mornings and end around 7 p.m. Overnight closures will begin around 8 p.m and end around 6 a.m. The single westbound closures will begin daily around 6 a.m. and end mid-to-late afternoon.
The closures should last about two weeks and could cause some slow-downs. Many people count on the bridge as a fast, free option to cross the Ohio River.
The inspections will help crews prepare for a much needed rehabilitation of the bridge.
"I've noticed that there are some updates that are definitely needed on the bridge," said Rikki Chung, a frequent driver of the Sherman Minton. "An improvement would be good."
A $90 million project is planned to start in 2021. Officials say it will greatly extend the life of the 56-year-old bridge.
Officials say no work is scheduled Saturday, April 13, because of Thunder Over Louisville.
