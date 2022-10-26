LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project have released a schedule of bridge closures for the remainder of the year.
Two weekend closures will happen on eastbound Interstate 64 in November. The first will happen from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. The second will happen the following weekend, Friday, Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 21.
A nine-day directional closure is set to start Monday, Nov. 28 and end Wednesday, Dec. 7. Officials haven't said yet whether it will be the eastbound lanes or westbound lanes that will close.
A weekend directional closure is planned for Friday, Dec. 9 through Monday, Dec. 12. It's unknown which direction of the bridge will be closed.
Another nine-day closure is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14 through Dec. 23.
Officials say they expect to release more information soon about the closures, which are all subject to change.
The closures are part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
