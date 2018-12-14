(FOX NEWS) -- If you're hoping to skip the long lines and order from the comfort of your couch this holiday season, you may want to double check shipping deadlines before submitting your orders - especially if you're a procrastinator.
Fortunately, package delivery companies are ready for bulk orders and released holiday shipping schedules ahead of time.
"In preparation of the surge in online ordering that is expected during the holiday season, we have been expanding our global smart logistics network, which will provide increased capacity, real-time technology and operational efficiencies," UPS announced on its website, noting "it always helps to shop and ship early during the holiday season."
With Christmas just weeks away and the potential for more inclement winter weather to hit beforehand, it's always safer (and likely cheaper) to order early. Also, it's important to note Dec. 14 is "Free Shipping Day." You can see which retailers are participating here.
Here's a look at some noteworthy deadlines you should be aware of (for shipping in the U.S.) to ensure your gifts arrive by Dec. 25.
Amazon
Dec. 18: Last day for free shipping with no minimum purchase amount, free for all customers; last day for standard shipping, free for Prime members
Dec. 22: Last day for two-day shipping, free for Prime members
Dec. 23: Last day for one-day shipping, free for Prime members in eligible areas
Dec. 24: Last day for same-day delivery, free for Prime members in eligible areas (order by 9:30 a.m. local time or earlier)
Explore Amazon's full holiday delivery calendar here
"Additionally, Prime FREE Same-Day and One-Day shipping has expanded to more than 10,000 cities and towns - allowing the majority of Prime members in the U.S. to have access to this fast, free delivery option to get last minute gifts and essentials they need this holiday!" an Amazon spokesman said in a statement to Fox News.
UPS
Dec. 18: Last day to ship UPS 3-Day Select for delivery on Dec. 24
Dec. 20: Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air packages for delivery on Dec. 24
Dec. 21: Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air packages for delivery on Dec. 24
Dec. 23: No UPS pickup or delivery service, though UPS Express Critical service is available
See UPS' 2018 year-end holiday schedule for more up to date information
FedEx
Dec. 17: Last day to ship via FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery
Dec. 19: Last day to ship via FedEx Express Saver
Dec. 20: Last day to ship via FedEx 2Day A.M. and FedEx 2Day
Dec .21: Last day to ship FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight
Dec. 22: Last delivery day for FedEx Home Delivery shipments
Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay delivery is available (with a $50 fee per shipment)
See FedEx's last days to ship guide for more up to date information
USPS (excluding Hawaii and Alaska)
Dec. 14: Last day to ship via USPS Retail Ground
Dec. 20: Last day to use Priority Mail Service and First-Class Mail Service
Dec. 22: Last day to use Priority Mail Express Service
Click here to see the full list of the USPS' holiday cutoff dates
