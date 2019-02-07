LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating after they say an officer shot a suspect who was armed with a weapon.
According Shively Police Chief Kevin Higdon, the shooting took place near the intersection of San Jose Avenue and Grandview Drive shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.
Chief Higdon says police received several phone calls from residents saying that a man was going in and out of back yards in the neighborhood.
When a Shively Police officer arrived, Higdon said the suspect -- a white male in his 20s -- took off running through more back yards. The officer pursued the suspect on foot, as additional police officers arrived at the scene.
At some point during the foot chase, Higdon said the officer told him the suspect pulled a weapon and pointed it at the officer.
Higdon said the officer responded by pulling their own weapon and shooting the suspect several times.
The suspect has been taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.
Higdon said the officer was not injured.
"The officer is fine," Chief Higdon said. "He just – as any normal human being would be at this point -- you are going to be shook up."
Police say they were able to recover the gun allegedly brandished by the suspect.
Higdon said police will review body cam video to verify the officer's report of what happened.
"An officer never - never - wants to fire his weapon … he just wants to come in and do his job and go home," Higdon said. "That's what every officer who puts on the uniform wants to do."
Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.