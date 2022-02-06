LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - It was a weekend full of tumbling, tricks and animals, but for those Shriners who work the circus, this is a special time of year for them.
It is the 97th year of the Kosair Shrine Circus and J.R. Riggs has been to many of them. He is now the chairman of Kosair Shrine Circus.
“It's just very rewarding. I love every minute of it. I love these kids. I love every one of them,” Riggs said at Sunday afternoon’s sold out show.
For years Broadbent Arena has hosted the annual event — however, some shows this year had to be cancelled due to Thursday’s ice storm.
Nearly 200 Shriners help make the circus a success from selling souvenirs and taking tickets, to ushering.
While the show goes on in the ring and above, Riggs is wearing many hats, making sure everything goes smoothly.
Aside from canceling some shows due to Thursday’s weather, everything has gone as planned — and the crowds proved it.
Each year, thousands of students attend special performances of the circus — often bringing in more than 100 school buses at a time. The last two years that has not happened due to the pandemic.
This year, Kosair Charities gave away more than 14,000 free tickets to families it works with, many with disabled children or those with special needs.
“It’s just so nice to see cheer them up and watch them smile,” Riggs said.
Andrew and April Sunkel took their two children Kylie and Aiden to the circus — both of their kids have autism and have partnered with Kosair for years.
“The best part for us is spending time with our children and the best part for them is that [Kylie] likes the animals and [Aiden] likes the acrobats,” Andrew Sunkel told WDRB News.
Riggs says it’s an afternoon that not only brings back memories for him, but for the generations of families he has talked with as a Shriner.
“When I was a kid, I came and I took my son when it was downtown. It used to be downtown at the old armory,” said Riggs who has no plan of slowing down anytime soon.
The planning for next year's circus has already begun.
“I just thank the Lord that I can do this and I'm just grateful every day," he said. "It's just very appeasing and I love every minute of it. Makes my day.”
