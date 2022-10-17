LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy who went missing in the overnight hours of Oct. 17.
The Greenwood Police Department said in a news release that Jaxon Martin has been missing since 3:30 a.m. Monday. Jaxon is a Black male, 2 feet 1 inch tall. He weighs approximately 20 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a black-and-white striped onesie with gray socks.
According to a news release, Jaxon is believed to be with Daiana Mitchell, a 23-year-old Black woman. Mitchell is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes. When last seen Mitchell was wearing a burgundy jacket with white sleeves and light blue jeans, and driving a green 2014 Ford Escape with expired Indiana plate REA502.
Jaxon is missing from Greenwood, Indiana, which is 11 miles south of Indianapolis. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Jaxon Martin or Daiana Mitchell, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or dial 911.
