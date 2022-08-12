SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek School Corporation officially began a huge overhaul of its facilities.
Construction was fully underway Friday at Silver Creek Schools, starting with the baseball field. The plan is to relocate the baseball field to where the football field currently is and then move the football field as well.
"We have dreamed of the day when we can say that our facilities match the pride we feel for our schools," said Dr. Todd Balmer, assistant superintendent and CFO for Silver Creek Schools.
It’s groundbreaking day at Silver Creek School Corp with every student taking part in the excitement. I’ll share the much anticipated improvements coming to the campus on @WDRBNews at 11:30. pic.twitter.com/oMHPVOajMY— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) August 12, 2022
All of the roughly 3,000 students in the district took part in the ceremonial groundbreaking on the football field Friday morning wearing the school colors.
The first phase of the roughly $100 million project relocates the athletic fields. The softball and baseball fields will be together where football is and football will move to the back corner of campus. Some of the first phase as well as the second phase will overhaul most of the high school with added classrooms, a media center, and eventually, additions and renovations to the performing arts building.
The district said these improvements are long overdue and much deserved for the students and staff.
"Today symbolizes the commitment in the future of our schools and a much-needed investment in all of you and this community," said Chris Roundtree, president of the board of Silver Creek Schools.
Next month, the district plans to approve the bids for Phase 2 of the plan.
The entire renovation plan is expected to take about three years and includes additions to the primary and middle schools.
Construction on the fields should take about a year, with the football field being ready for next season.
