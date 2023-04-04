LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new center is opening in Louisville to advocate for what its supporters call racial justice.
Simmons College of Kentucky plans to open the Jesse L. Jackson Center for Racial Justice.
Funded by a $2 million donation from the Houston-based Eula Mae and John Baugh Foundation, the center will focus on ending what supporters see as structural and systemic racism in the city of Louisville.
The announcement of the center for racial justice comes in response to the Department of Justice's scathing investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department.
"The DOJ report necessitated that we react, that we respond, and Simmons College has decided to start the Jesse Louis Jackson Center for Racial Justice," Simmons College President Rev. Kevin Cosby said.
Backers of the center pointed to disproportionate representation of Blacks in areas such as the homeless and the incarcerated. Despite making up 13.2% of the city's representation, advocates said Blacks make up 40% of the homeless and 30% of the incarcerated. Additionally, Blacks possess only 2.6% of the city's wealth, according to the news release.
"Our goal is to move the black community, in partnership with other grassroots organizations in our city, from disparity to equity ... through black led institutions, Cosby said.
The announcement was made during a celebration of life for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated 55 years ago Tuesday.
On hand for the announcement was Rev. Jesse Jackson himself. Though he did not speak at the event, he sat with an emotional Charles Booker. Booker is a former Democratic Senate candidate and current member of Gov. Andy Beshear's cabinet, serving as head of the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement.
"It was very special today to sit beside the man who stood beside the King," Booker said.
The day of celebration and solution is long overdue, Booker said.
"We need those collaborative spaces where government, faith, grassroots leaders, young leaders, folks all over the community in government and out can come together and say how do we solve these deep problems," Booker said.
Simmons College said the center will utilize a three-pronged approach to promote racial justice, including education, advocacy and legislation.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.