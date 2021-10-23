LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the world's best gymnasts showed off their skills in downtown Louisville on Saturday night.
Simone Biles was joined by more than a dozen all-star gymnasts at the KFC Yum! Center as part of the Gold Over America tour.
Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Chellsie Memmel also performed.
Louisville is one of 35 cities on the tour that showcases the women and their talents on the floor, the bars and the beam.
The tour also visits New York City, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. It ends in Boston next month.
