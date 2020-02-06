FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – African American women took a stand against abortion in Kentucky on Thursday.
Sisters For Life, Kentucky's only African American pro-life organization, held a rally Thursday at the state Capitol. Members of the organization said the rally was in response to Gov. Andy Beshear administration's recent decision to grant Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky a provisional license to provide abortions at its Louisville facility beginning in March.
Organization members also said it was appropriate for them to take their stand during Black History Month.
"Growing up in school, I always heard about my ancestors," said Ryan Minter, with Sisters For Life. "I heard about Dr. Martin Luther King. I heard about Harriet Tubman standing up for our rights — our civil rights — and I feel like this is my time to do what my ancestors did and stand up for the rights of the unborn child."
Group members want mothers of unplanned children to know there are other options besides having an abortion.
