LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The maker of the Louisville Slugger has stopped making commemorative nightsticks for the Louisville Metro Police Foundation in light of recent protests against police brutality.
The foundation had sold the product to raise funds for its charitable causes, such as Shop With A Cop.
Rick Redman, spokesman for Hillerich & Bradsby Co., which makes the Louisville Slugger, told WDRB via email that the company decided to stop production of the nightsticks after “internal company discussions within the last 48 hours.”
“We condemn racism. We condemn police brutality in any form. We recognize the symbolism of nightsticks,” Redman said.
The company has informed the foundation that it is ending production of the nightsticks immediately, Redman added.
On social media, people called the practice of selling the commemorative nightsticks “unbelievable” and “gross,” with some tying the product to recent incidents of police brutality, including the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by LMPD officers.
However, Redman said the company has produced the nightsticks for the foundation for probably 15 years, and that the foundation is not part of Louisville Metro Police Department.
He also said that the company would be happy to find other ways in which it can support the foundation’s programs that benefit our community.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.