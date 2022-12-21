UPDATED SNOW FOX closings day cares churches businesses.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend.  Here's a list that will be updated frequently.

If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com.  Please include your name, number and contact information.

Kentucky

Businesses: 

Kentucky Derby Museum - closed Friday 

Kentucky Science Center - closed Friday

Churches: 

Indiana

Businesses: 

Churches: 

For a list of additional Snow Fox school closings and delays across the area, click here

