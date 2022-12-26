LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently.
Kentucky:
Schools:
Businesses:
Louisville Metro waste collection:
- Normal waste collection will be delayed by one day for the week of Dec. 26
Rumpke trash service for Dec. 23 will be collected Friday, Dec. 30
- Service on schedule weeks of Dec. 26 and Jan. 2
Churches:
Indiana:
Schools:
Businesses:
Crawford County United Ministries food pantry closed Tuesday
- Pantry reopens Jan. 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- See Crawford County Food Pantry Collaborative Facebook page for more information
Churches:
