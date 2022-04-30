LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Junior League of Louisville teamed up with The SOAP Project on Saturday to raise awareness of human trafficking.
More than 100 cases of human trafficking were reported in 2020, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
Those who volunteered learned the signs of human trafficking and how larges sporting events, like the Kentucky Derby, can be high-risk for youth.
On Saturday, members of the JLL labeled soaps and makeup wipes to give to 150 Louisville-area hotels with the National Human Trafficking Hotline number on them: 1 (888) 373-7888.
"Sometimes the only time they're by themselves is in the restroom. So, having that outreach on the soap or the makeup wipes gives a place where they're by themselves and they can see that there are ways to get help," Junior League of Louisville President Michelle Black White said.
The JLL also passed out flyers of missing children in hopes that someone would recognize them.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.