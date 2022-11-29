LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans cheered on the United State's men's national team Tuesday at Fourth Street Live! as the team advanced to the Group Stage of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran.
Louisville City FC hosted the watch party at the Sports & Social Club. Dozens of people showed up to show support, and the club gave out some prizes to those that came.
Many fans said with the addition of Louisville City and Racing Louisville FC to the area, the popularity of soccer in the city seems to be on the rise.
"With Louisville City having the success that it's had in the last eight years — making the eight conference finals, four finals, two championships — it's really brought up the grassroots effort of the game," said Nick Ross, who attended the watch party.
The USA will play the Netherlands at 10 a.m. Saturday in the round of 16.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.