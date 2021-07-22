LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Books and beats — some Jefferson County Public Schools' students are spending the summer reading and learning how to be DJs.
The DJ Camp is being held at Rangeland Elementary. Students who signed up for the camp are learning what makes a great DJ, how to use the equipment and about tempos that pump up a crowd.
"It's been really fun because, on the first or second day, we got to actually start using the controller, and that was really fun. So we got to mix music and stuff," fifth grader Kendall Posey said.
The students are also reading "When the Beat was Born," which is about the creation of hip-hop.
JCPS also offers other unique camps like fencing, karate, swimming and robotics.
