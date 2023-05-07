Carriage House Apartments storm damage 4.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people lost power after a severe thunderstorm, including two EF-1 tornadoes, passed through the southern Indiana area on Sunday.

IMAGES | 2 tornadoes touch down in New Albany, thousands lose power in Kentuckiana on Sunday morning

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 9:07 a.m. in Louisville.

As of 10 a.m., LG&E estimated 7,432 customers were without power around Louisville. Duke Energy reported around 1,000 people were without power in southern Indiana, primarily near Grant Line Road in New Albany, on Sunday morning. 

Duke Energy reported 17 poles were broken in Floyd and Clark counties during the storm, and some of those poles aren't accessible by truck. As of 5 p.m., Duke Energy said 432 customers are without power due to 36 outage events.

"We were getting ready for church this morning, It sounded like gunshots, but it was the trees breaking," Stevie Perry, a New Albany resident, said.

The Carriage House Apartments in New Albany on Grant Line Road sustained roof damage and about 10 residents will need to be temporarily relocated.

The NWS said two people at the apartment complex were injured with "head lacerations." Their immediate conditions are not known at this time.

"As you can see, she lost everything, so she has to start from scratch. she worked hard that’s a hard-working Black woman. She finally got here self together then this happened" said Dmarcus Mason who has family that lives at the complex 

"Our crews are working diligently to restore power as quickly as possible," said Lisa Brones Huber with Duke Energy. "We've brought in contractors and Duke Energy employees from other locations in Indiana to supplement our local workforce and speed power restoration."

Duke Energy said some customers might not have power restored until Monday.

National Weather Service found evidence of an EF-1 tornado touching down in New Albany with peak winds of 100 miles per hour. 

The City of New Albany posted that the area of Grantline Road near Indiana University Southeast is shut down, along with the Interstate 265 interchange and Klerner Lane.

The NWS later reported a second EF-1 tornado touched down in New Albany. The damage occurred around The Sporting Club at the Farm.

"It’s a minor tornado as far as scale goes but it made major impacts, especially to our neighbors who lost their roofs and have been displaced," Perry said. 

The NWS will continue a survey Monday to see if the tornado touched down across the river in Jefferson County. They surveyed in Shelbyville but found there was straight-line wind damage, not a tornado. 

There are reports of downed power lines and trees throughout the area. People are to stay away from downed wires.

